Russia's Sberbank to Give $141-Mln Loan to Fund Icebreaker Construction

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the documents, the credit line is opened for a period leading up to December 31, 2019.

The Arktika, the first project ship and the first nuclear icebreaker to be fully built in modern-day Russia, was successfully launched at the Baltic Shipyard in St. Petersburg in June 2016. The icebreaker is expected to be handed to the Rosatom state atomic energy corporation in May 2019 for its needs in the Arctic region.

Arktika is equipped with two 175MWT RITM-200 reactor units developed by Russia's Afrikantov Experimental Design Bureau for Mechanical Engineering (OKBM Afrikantov) and weighing about 180 metric tons [around 200 US tons].

The Arctic region is considered to be a major source of hydrocarbons, minerals, fresh water and fish, however, it is mostly covered by ice. The region's resources are a matter of interest for states bordering the area. Icebreaker fleets are needed to escort vessels in the area.