Russian Investigators Formally Charge St. Petersburg Attack Suspects

© AFP 2017/ Alexander TARASENKOV / INTERPRESS Top Experts Sent to Probe St. Petersburg Metro Blast - Investigative Committee

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On April 3, a suicide explosion hit a subway car on a stretch between two subway stations in the center of St. Petersburg, claiming 15 lives, including the perpetrator of the attack, and leaving about 50 people wounded. Russia’s Investigative Committee said that a Russian citizen of Kyrgyz descent Akbarzhon Dzhalilov was the prime suspect , but did not rule out the possibility of the perpetrator having accomplices.

"They are formally charged under two articles of the Criminal Code ("terrorism" and "illegal arms trafficking")," Dmitry Dinze said Thursday.

On Monday, FSB officers detained Abror Azimov on suspicion of training Jalilov and delivered him to the Investigative Committee. On Tuesday, Azimov's lawyer Armen Zadoyan told reporters that his client had admitted his guilt.