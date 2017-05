PLESETSK COSMODROME (Arkhangelsk Region), (Sputnik) — The spacecraft was sent from pad 4 of Plesetsk's Site 43 at 06:34 GMT.

"The Aerospace Forces' Space Forces combat crew successfully implemented the launch of 'Soyuz-2.1b' medium capacity carrier rocket with a next-generation spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry," the ministry said.