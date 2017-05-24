Terror-Related Crimes in Russia Dropped 10 Times Since 2012 - Antiterror Group

KRASNOYARSK (Sputnik) — Kovalev pointed out that over 1,140 Russian citizens went to Syria and other countries to join terrorist organizations in 2016-2017, adding that more than 150 people were prevented from leaving the country, with 90 of them convicted of criminal offenses.
"Over the past five years, the number of terror-related crimes declined more than 10 times. Preemptive action efficiency of the law enforcement agencies has increased. In 2015, 35 terror-related crimes were prevented, and 45 crimes in 2016," Kovalev said at the Modern security systems — Antiterror specialized forum.
The Modern security systems — Antiterror forum has been held in Krasnoyarsk since 2006. This year's two-day forum kicked off on Wednesday.
The most recent terrorist attack took place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg in April, when a metro explosion claimed lives of 16 people including the attacker. As many as 11 people have been arrested as part of the investigation into the incident.
All comments
Show new comments (0)