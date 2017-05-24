Terror-Related Crimes in Russia Dropped 10 Times Since 2012 - Antiterror Group

KRASNOYARSK (Sputnik) — Kovalev pointed out that over 1,140 Russian citizens went to Syria and other countries to join terrorist organizations in 2016-2017, adding that more than 150 people were prevented from leaving the country, with 90 of them convicted of criminal offenses.

"Over the past five years, the number of terror-related crimes declined more than 10 times. Preemptive action efficiency of the law enforcement agencies has increased. In 2015, 35 terror-related crimes were prevented, and 45 crimes in 2016," Kovalev said at the Modern security systems — Antiterror specialized forum.

The Modern security systems — Antiterror forum has been held in Krasnoyarsk since 2006. This year's two-day forum kicked off on Wednesday.

The most recent terrorist attack took place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg in April, when a metro explosion claimed lives of 16 people including the attacker. As many as 11 people have been arrested as part of the investigation into the incident.