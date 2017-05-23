Russian Helicopters, Gazprom Sign Deal on Offshore Mi-171A2 Development

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The agreement provides that the manufacturer will ensure the development of design documentation for the Mi-171A2 helicopter in the offshore modification, as well as the establishment of an assembly, testing and service facility for these aircraft.

"These aircraft will be used to develop deposits on the continental shelf in the interests of Gazprom," Russian Helicopters' press release read.

In turn, Gazprom confirmed its intention to purchase Mi-171A2 offshore helicopters and to place orders for all types of works on repair and maintenance of this equipment at the enterprises of Russian Helicopters.

Mi-171A2 is an advanced helicopter, which combines the technologies used in the construction of the Mi-8/17 series and the new ones, such as upgraded engines and avionics. According to the website of the company, the first prototype of the helicopter was launched in November 2014.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!