19:06 GMT +322 May 2017
    Currently, a group of eight Russian remote sensing satellites is in orbit around the planet.

    Putin: At Least 15 Russian Remote Sensing Satellites to Operate by 2020

    Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the remote sensing technologies must be used to boost the Russian defense and security, develop the economy and social sphere, and increase the quality of the state's governance.

    A Proton-M carrier rocket sits on a launch pad at the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan
    Russia to Operate 164 Space Satellites by 2025, Over 200 by 2030
    BOCHAROV RUCHEY (Russia) (Sputnik) – The number of operating Russian remote sensing satellites orbiting the Earth will reach 15 by 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

    "By 2020, at least 15 space vehicles must operate in [the group if remote sensing satellites]. That will allow imaging the Russian territory as well as the whole Earth," Putin said.

    He pointed out that the demand for services linked to the use of data obtained by remote sensing was significantly increasing.

    "Russia is known to have incontestable competitive advantages in this sphere and we must use them as much as we can. First of all we should increase the orbital group ensuring the remote sensing," Putin said.

    Russian Satellite Builder Reshetnev Fully Switches to Import Substitution
    The president noted that the remote sensing technologies must be used to boost the Russian defense and security, develop the economy and social sphere, and increase the quality of the state's governance.

    Putin added that the data obtained with remote sensing satellites could be used in the spheres of construction, developing infrastructure, forest management, agriculture, ecology, meteorology, and extraction of mineral resources. The Russian president also said that such technology could be used to better warn about and respond to disasters.

