Russia Keeping Oil Output Cuts at 300,000 Barrels per Day for 22 Days - Minister

Russia's Tatneft Oil Giant Ready to Further Reduce Oil Output Under OPEC Deal

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russia has maintained its daily oil production cuts at 300,000 barrels for 22 days in line with the Vienna agreement on crude output reaction, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Monday.

"We have exactly 300,000. This is for the end of April, and today in May we have been maintaining —300,000 for 22 days. Russia is meeting its obligations," he said.

