St. Nicholas Relics on Display in Moscow for the First Time (VIDEO)

Ваш браузер не поддерживает данный формат видео. ( 0:00 / .00Mb / просмотров видео: 15) Sputnik. © Sputnik. St. Nicholas Relics on Display in Moscow for the First Time

Earlier, the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) and the Roman Catholic Church signed an agreement, which sanctions passing part of St. Nicholas' relics to ROC for temporary storage.

The agreement was signed by chairman of the ROC's External Church Relations Department, Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk and Archbishop of the city of Bari Francesco Cacucci. Prior to the ceremony at the Pontifical Basilica, the left rib of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker was put into a shrine protected with bullet-proof glass.

The special board with relics has departed from Bari to Moscow on Sunday.

Russian Orthodox Church and Roman Catholic Church reached the agreement on moving the relics in February 2016, during the meeting between Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia and Pope Francis. The relics will be kept in Russia from May 21 to July 28, 2017.