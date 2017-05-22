Hackers Suspected of Nearly $1-Mln Trojan Infections Detained in Russia

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)A group of 20 hackers suspected of infecting a million smartphones with the Trojan virus and stealing 50 million rubles ($884,000) have been detained in Russia, the Russian Interior Ministry said Monday.

"During the illegal activity, the hackers infected over a million smartphones with the Trojan program, while the damage from their activity exceeded 50 million rubles," ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk said.

