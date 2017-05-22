Drones in Russia Weighing 0.5-66 lb to Be Fitted With Tracking Equipment

© Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov Russia to Create Drone Flights Control System - Manufacturer

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)All unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) sold in Russia and weighing between 0.5-66 pounds will be soon obliged to be equipped with special tracking equipment to transmit information about drone location and trajectory to a single flight control system, Mikhail Kirechko, the chief constructor of the control system being developed by the Russian Space Systems holding, which belongs to the state-run Roscosmos space corporation, told Sputnik in an interview.

"Special equipment should be installed on each device, which will determine its location and movement parameters with the help of a satellite navigation system, and then this equipment will transmit this information to the control system," Kirechko said, adding that the control system will be dealing with UAVs weighing 0.5-66 pounds.

According to Kirechko, the majority of modern UAVs are currently being equipped with such software, however its standards should be unified.

"The methodology and the legislative and regulatory base to implement the [UAVs control] system is currently being developed, including with the participation of Russian and foreign producers of unmanned aerial systems (UAS). They understand our work and express interest in cooperation, because the UAS flights control system will create fundamentally new scenarios and opportunities to use them. This will lead to a quantitative and qualitative growth in sales of unmanned aerial vehicles," Kirechko said.

The system will provide an opportunity to easily get a permission for UAVs flights, and it will allow to avoid collision of UAVs, flights over airports and military facilities, where a vehicle can be brought down, Kirechko added.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!