Register
15:33 GMT +320 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Cadets in the unique Russian Arctic infantry Marshal Rokossovsky Far East Higher Command School (DVVKU) during training exercises on a range in the Amur Region

    Russian Military Deploying Nearly 200 Troops to Arctic for Mystery Mission

    © Sputnik/ Igor Ageyenko
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 41 0 0

    The Russian Ministry of Defense has deployed the first detachment of a specially-trained group of troops to the Arctic on a curious new mission.

    The Russian military has deployed the first platoon of military ecologists to the northern Russian city of Norilsk to begin an environmental cleanup operation in the Arctic zone, Deputy Minister of Defense Gen. Dmitri Bulgakov said.

    "The first platoon formed in the Central Military District for environmental cleanup of Defense Ministry territory in the Arctic zone has landed in Norilsk today," Bulgakov said, as quoted by Zvezda, the Russian Defense Ministry's official television network.

    Russian polar explorers start setting up SP-40 drifting station
    © Sputnik/ Anna Yudina
    Russia to Build New Nuclear-Powered Icebreaker - Putin
    The senior officer said that the army also plans to send a second detachment of 94 servicemen from the 12th Chief Directorate of the Ministry of Defense for environmental cleanup work in the Novaya Zemlya Islands on Monday.

    Novaya Zemlya is located about 1,200 km northwest of Norilsk, an industrial city in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Krai which is about 2,890 km northeast of Moscow. Both territories are located above the Arctic Circle.

    Bulgakov said that the deployment of military ecologists to the Arctic will be completed by early next month. 

    Arctic. (File)
    © AP Photo/ U.S. Navy
    Russia's Environment Body Hopes Arctic Deal to Open New Chapter in Work With US
    In early June, the military will also deploy several platoons of environmental cleanup troops based in the Eastern Military District to Wrangel Island, Kotelny Island, and Kildin Island.

    According to preliminary estimates by the Defense Ministry, a total of 186 troops will engage in environmental clean-up operations in the Arctic this year. They are expected to collect over 3,900 tons of scrap metal, and do other cleanup work. The troops will be provided with engineering equipment and other specialized tools, as well as the necessary personal safety gear. All personnel have been fully trained in the proper safety measures.

    Related:

    Harsh Cold, Not Russia US Marines' Enemy in Norway
    Russia to Build New Nuclear-Powered Icebreaker - Putin
    Russia's Environment Body Hopes Arctic Deal to Open New Chapter in Work With US
    Lavrov Says Russia Sees No Potential for Conflict in Arctic
    Tags:
    environmental cleanup, cleanup, mission, deployment, environment, Russian Military, Russian Ministry of Defense, Dmitry Bulgakov, Russia, Arctic
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Robert E Lee Statue Cartoon
    Robert E. See You Later
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok