Russian Parl't Committee Backs Deputy FM's Candidacy for Post of New Envoy to US

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Currently, Sergei Kislyak serves as the Russian envoy to the United States. Anatoly Antonov previously served as the Deputy Defense Minister of Russia.

"The candidacy of Antonov has been supported," the source said.

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko Russian Parliament to Consider Deputy FMs for Posts of Envoys to US, UN in May

According to Russian media reports, the decision to appoint Antonov, who is considered to be an advocate of taking a hard line toward the United States, was made in autumn 2016, with Moscow believing Hillary Clinton would win the US presidential election. However, despite Donald Trump becoming the President of the United States, Antonov still remains the top candidate for the office, sources told Kommersant newspaper.

Antonov graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations University (MGIMO) in 1978 and spent over 30 years in the Foreign Ministry, with his work being focused on issues of security and disarmament. In February 2011 Antonov became Deputy Defense Minister. He was appointed Deputy Foreign Minister on December 28, 2016.