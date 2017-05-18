Russian Parl't Committee Backs Deputy FM's Candidacy for Post of New Envoy to US

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Currently, Sergei Kislyak serves as the Russian envoy to the United States. Anatoly Antonov previously served as the Deputy Defense Minister of Russia.
"The candidacy of Antonov has been supported," the source said.
Antonov graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations University (MGIMO) in 1978 and spent over 30 years in the Foreign Ministry, with his work being focused on issues of security and disarmament. In February 2011 Antonov became Deputy Defense Minister. He was appointed Deputy Foreign Minister on December 28, 2016.
