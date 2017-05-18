International Army Games 2017 to Include 7 New Participating Countries

© Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov Almost 40 Russian Warplanes to Participate in International Army Games-2017

KUBINKA (Moscow Region) (Sputnik) — As many as seven countries, including Israel and Syria, will participate in the International Army Games in 2017 for the first time, the games' organizing committee said Wednesday.

"Israel, Fiji, South Africa, Uzbekistan, Uganda, Laos and Syria will participate in the International Army Games. As of today, a total of 27 foreign countries confirmed their participation in the games, and 16 more countries expressed their preliminary interest but have not taken the final decision yet. The invitations were initially sent to 73 countries," the committee said during a meeting with military attachees from 32 countries.

South Africa's military attache in Russia George Sibanyoni said that the country's troops will participate in more than six competitions. According to the official, they expected to gain experience and continue cultural exchange with Russia which has been existing over the recent 25 years as part of diplomatic relations between the countries.

According to Russia's Defense Ministry, the International Army Games 2017 will be held on June 29 — August 12 on the territory of Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan and China. The program of the games consists of 28 contests, including 5 new ones.