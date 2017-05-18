Russian Trawler With 27 Crew Members Catches Fire in Sea of Okhotsk

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (Sputnik) — A Russian trawler went up in flames on Wednesday while fishing in the Sea of Okhotsk off the Kamchatka shore in the country’s Far East, rescuers said.

Artur Rets, the chief of a maritime rescue center in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky on the Kamchatka peninsula, said there were 27 crew members aboard when the Kapitan Chernov vessel caught fire.

"Most of them have been brought to safety on the nearby Real trawler. Five people, including the captain, stayed behind… and are trying to put out the fire," Rets told Sputnik.

The stricken vessel is shrouded in smoke and is stranded some 18 miles away from the town of Ozernovsky on the southern tip of Kamchatka. Rets said the fire broke out above the main deck. The cause for it is not known yet.

A rescue vessel has been dispatched to the area and is expected to reach the Kapitan Chernov in a couple of days. Its crew is relying on nearby ships for help.