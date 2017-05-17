Foreign NGOs Promote Rise of Extremism in Russia - Russian Security Council

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Foreign non-governmental organizations continue their attempts to destabilize the situation in Russia, promoting the rise of extremism-related crime in the country, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexander Grebenkin said.

"But another tendency cannot be ignored, linked to the fact the proliferation of extremist manifestations is greatly promoted by the propaganda of ideas of national, religious and racial superiority via the internet, as well as by the destructive actions of some, primarily foreign, non-governmental organizations, which do not cease their attempts to loosen the social and political situation in the country," Grebenkin said.

Speaking to reporters, Grebenkin said noted the "tendency of the increase in registered crime linked to extremism." According to him, this evidences the active work of law enforcement bodies.