Google Paid All Fines in Anti-Monopoly Probe - Russia's FAS

© AP Photo/ Marcio Jose Sanchez Now It's OK: Google Pays $7.7 Million Fine in Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US high-tech giant Google Inc. has paid all administrative fines, imposed by Russia's Federal Anti-monopoly Service (FAS) in connection with the anti-monopoly investigation, the FAS said on Tuesday.

"Google Inc. paid all administrative fines imposed by the FAS Russia in the framework of the anti-monopoly investigation," the FAS said in a statement.

The FAS said in April that it had entered into an amicable settlement with Google under which the US company would pay a core fine of 438 million rubles (some $7.8 mln) as well as two additional fines in a total amount of 1 mln rubles for failure to comply with FAS warrants.

The FAS sought to fine Google for violating the country’s antitrust rules on the pre-installed mobile applications market in 2015.

The violations included pre-installing a number of its apps along with Google Play, as well as precluding the installation of apps made by other companies. The case was launched after a complaint by Google’s local rival Yandex.