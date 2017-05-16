All WannaCry Attacks on Russian Defense Ministry Repelled

© REUTERS/ Kacper Pempel/Illustration European Cyber Agencies Scramble to Counter WannaCry Ransomware Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A global ransomware attack that started on May 12 affected hundreds of thousands of computer systems in more than one hundred countries.

"All WannaCry attacks on the information infrastructure of the ministry on the Internet were promptly identified and quickly blocked," a senior ministry official told reporters.