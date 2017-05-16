Register
14:30 GMT +316 May 2017
Live
    Search
    UIMC is making an “all-seeing eye” for Russian drones

    Russia's Resurgent Drone Industry Ready for Takeoff

    © Photo: Rostec
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 90572

    Currently, Russia operates about a dozen types of small UAVs, which have performed excellently both in peaceful life and on the battlefield. What it doesn’t have, however, are larger drones capable of carrying out ground attacks and long-range reconnaissance missions.

    Mothballed

    Orlan-10 drone
    © Sputnik/
    Several Countries Show Interest in Russian Orlan Drones Engaged in Syria Operation - Rostec
    The domestic UAV-development program was badly hit by the catastrophic lack on funding during the 1990s. The prototypes designed in the Soviet Union still look impressive today, even compared with their modern Western counterparts.

    For example, the Tu-300 drone, test-flown in 1991, could have become Russia’s first tactical attack UAV.

    The four-ton aircraft was able to carry up to a ton of reconnaissance and communications equipment and bombs. It would launch via a rocket assisted take-off booster and then its air-breathing turbojet engine would activate, sending the drone into sustained flight.

    Range was tactically relevant, with a mission radius of about 300 kilometers (190 miles) and a speed of up to 900 kilometers an hour (560 miles).

    Sadly, the program was eventually scrapped for lack of funds. 

    It wasn’t until after the armed conflict in South Ossetia in August 2008 when the Russian military had to use heavy bombers to reconnoiter enemy positions, that things started to change for the better.

    In April 2009 the Defense Ministry paid $12 million for a pair of Israeli-made Searcher-II UAVs, and in 2010 it signed a $300 million contract to assemble Searcher-II drones in Kazan.

    Tactical UAVs

    Just three years later, Russia was already mass producing Orlan-10 tactical drones capable of flying 16-hour missions 120 kilometers (75 miles) away from the operator.

    Weighing just 14 kilograms, the all-weather Orlan-10 provides information gathering, reconnaissance, observation and communication and can also engage in electronic warfare.

    These qualities came in very handy in Syria where the Orlans are actively used by the Russian military keeping an eye on enemy positions and registering the results of airstrikes.

    “When it comes to tactical UAVs, Russia is doing fine, but we don’t have any strategic attack and reconnaissance drone and here we are lagging behind not only the NATO countries, but also the United Arab Emirates,” Igor Korotchenko, editor-in-chief of National Defense journal, told Sputnik.

    He added that Russia was reportedly going to buy a number of attack UAVs in the UAE.

    “I don’t think this is a good idea. We need to bring our own mothballed designs up to speed,” Korotchenko emphasized.

    Hopefully, the State Armament Program for 2018-2023, to be submitted for presidential review in July, will shed light on the future of Russia’s drone industry.

    Dragonfly drone
    © 1zoom.ru
    Russian State Tech Firm UIMC Designing ‘Dragonfly-Sized’ Spy Drones
    With UAVs becoming increasingly ubiquitous in virtually every type of conflict involving  governments, rebel forces, terrorist organizations and criminal networks, Russia is expected to make significant efforts to design, build and incorporate this technology into its military doctrine and actions.

    The Russian Defense Ministry is already using various UAV platforms in large-scale military exercises. During one such drill held in the fall of 2015, almost 50 types of drones were utilized notably augmenting the troops’ fighting capability.

    Hopefully, the State Armament Program for 2018-2023, to be submitted for a presidential review in July, will give a much-awaited boost to Russia’s drone industry.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Several Countries Show Interest in Russian Drones Engaged in Syria Operation
    Russian Drones Help Destroy Simulated Enemy at CSTO Drills in Kyrgyzstan
    Tags:
    ground attack, development program, reconnaissance, drones, Searcher-II, Tu-300, Orlan-10, Russian Defense Ministry, Igor Korotchenko, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    American Beauties Grace the Stage at Miss USA 2017
    American Beauties Grace the Stage at Miss USA 2017
    Bad Bad Idea
    Terrible Idea
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok