Russians Think US, Al-Qaeda Most Likely to Use Weapons of Mass Destruction

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The survey was conducted on May 10-11 among 1,200 people by a telephone interview with a margin of error less 3.5 percent.

"North Korea is listed among the countries and organizations which, according to Russians, may pose a threat of the use of a weapon of mass destruction, however, only 13 percent of the respondents named [this] country, while the United States (50 percent) and al-Qaeda (32 percent) are more often considered as other potential aggressors," the results poll, obtained by Sputnik, read.

Among other possible aggressors, the survey showed that respondents named the United Kingdom and China (7 percent each), Iran (6 percent), France and Pakistan (3 percent each), and Israel (2 percent). Militants in Russia's North Caucasus were named by 15 percent of respondents as a likely threat, according to the survey.

A WMD is a nuclear, chemical, radiological or any class of weapon that is able to kill millions of people in a single moment and cause substantial damage to the environment. WMDs are regulated by a number of multilateral treaties that outlaw several classes of such weapons, of which include the Biological Weapons Convention, Chemical Weapons Convention, Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, and Treaty Banning Nuclear Weapon Tests In The Atmosphere.

