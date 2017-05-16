Russians Divided on Reality of North Korea's Nuclear Threat - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The survey was conducted on May 10-11 among 1,200 people by a telephone interview.

"Concerning the question of the possibility of the threat the opinions of our compatriots differed. If 39 percent responded affirmatively… more than 43 percent do not believe that North Korea has a potential and an intention to carry out a strike," the poll, conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM), said.

An 81 percent majority of Russians are familiar with the threat emanating from North Korea of a nuclear attack against South Korea and the United States.

The situation on the Korean peninsula has grown increasingly tense from the series of missile launches and nuclear tests conducted by Pyongyang in recent months, all of which are claimed to be in violation of the UN Security Council resolution.

The latest launch was carried out Sunday when Pyongyang tested a ground-to-ground intermediate ballistic missile which fell in the Sea of Japan outside of Japan's special economic zone. North Korean provocations are also seen as a threat by its neighbors, Japan and South Korea, and their allies.

