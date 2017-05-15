Russian Security Council Says Syrian Op Shows Ways to Modernize Country's Arms

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The results of the Russian Aerospace Forces’ operation against international terrorists in Syria have allowed defining ways of improvement and modernization of the modern Russian arms and military equipment, which were used there, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Mikhail Popov said.

© Photo: Press service of the Russian Defense Ministry Russian Forces' Operation Aids Intra-Syrian Dialogue – Security Council

"Modern and upgraded weapons, military and special equipment were tested in combat. The results of testing determined the prospects of [this military technology] further improvements and modernization," Popov told the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper in an interview.

Popov noted that long-range, tactical and army aviation as well as ships and submarines were used in this operation.

Popov added that the strikes with the air- and sea-based high-precision cruise missiles were carried out for the first time for a distance of up to 1,500 kilometers (1,000 miles) during the anti-terrorist operation in Syria.