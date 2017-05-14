North Korean Ballistic Missile Launch Posed No Threat to Russia - MoD

© AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man US Pacific Command Cannot Confirm if North Korea Launched ICBM

MOSCOW (Sputnik)On Sunday, at 5:28 a.m. local time (20:28 GMT on Saturday) Pyongyang launched an unidentified missile, presumably a ballistic one, in the vicinity of Kusong, North Pyongan Province. The rocket fell in the Sea of Japan after flying some 500 miles. The launch has already been criticized by a number of countries, including the United States.

"Russia's missile attack warning systems detected a launch of a ballistic missile from the North Korean satellite at about 23:30 Moscow time on May 13. The ballistic target had been dwelled by the missile attack warning systems during a 23-minute flight before the missile fell in the central part of the Sea of Japan (some 500 kilometers [310 miles] from the Russian territory)," the statement said.

The statement added that the flight path of the missile was in direction from Russian borders, at a considerable distance and had posed no threat to Russia.

