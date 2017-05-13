Russian Railways Faced Cyberattack, Situation Under Control - Press Service

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The IT system of Russian state railway company Russian Railways was targeted by a virus, which has already been localized, and the company operates as usual, the press service of the company told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The IT system of Russian Railways has faced a cyberattack, the virus is currently localized, maintenance works to eradicate it [the virus] and renew antivirus software are underway," the press service said.

Reports have been emerging since Friday that a malicious software called WannaCry infected computers in up to a hundred countries, affecting the UK public health system NHS, the German state rail company Deutsche Bahn, the Russian Interior Ministry and banks among others. The virus blocked computers with messages flashing on the screen demanding money to remove the restriction.

IT security firm Kaspersky Lab registered some 45,000 infections worldwide, with Russia being hit the most. Microsoft said it had patched up its operating systems against the cyberthreat.

