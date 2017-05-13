Russia’s Health Ministry Repels Cyberattack on Computers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia’s Health Ministry has repelled the cyberattack on its IT network that affected thousands of computers globally.

Сообщаю, что @MINZDRAV_RF оперативно отразил начавшиеся атаки и закрыл уязвимости. https://t.co/zUg401FicC — Никита Одинцов (@NikitaOdintsov) May 12, 2017

​"I inform you that @MINZDRAV_RF promptly repelled attacks as soon as they began and patched up all vulnerabilities," Nikita Odintsov tweeted.

Russia was hit the most by the massive cyberattack that used a malicious program called WannaCrypt to lock computers and restore access for a payment. Russia’s Interior Ministry said a thousand of its computers were infected but sensitive data was not compromised.

Computers in more than 70 other countries have also been affected. In the United Kingdom, the National Health Service (NHS) lost access to patient records in England and Scotland and asked the public to avoid coming to hospitals without emergency.