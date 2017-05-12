Kremlin Did Not Issue Int'l Passport for Russian Opposition Figure Navalny

© Sputnik/ Eugene Odinokov Russian Opposition Figure Navalny to Appeal Upheld Embezzlement Verdict in ECHR

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied on Friday that Kremlin had issued an international passport for Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny after the latter had written a letter of appeal to the Russian president's administration.

"I can confirm once again that Kremlin has nothing to do [with issuing external passport for Navalny]. If you remember, I told you last time that we are not issuing international passports," Peskov told journalists.

The spokesman added that Navalny's letter was registered by the president's administration and was redirected to Ministry of Internal Affairs, the institution responsible for handling such matters.

Earlier in May, Navalny said on his website that he had received his international passport after writing a letter to both the Kremlin and Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights.

The opposition figure had to travel to Barcelona, Spain for medical treatment on April 27 after sustaining an eye injury when was attacked with brilliant green, an antiseptic embrocation.