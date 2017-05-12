Kremlin Did Not Issue Int'l Passport for Russian Opposition Figure Navalny

"I can confirm once again that Kremlin has nothing to do [with issuing external passport for Navalny]. If you remember, I told you last time that we are not issuing international passports," Peskov told journalists.
The spokesman added that Navalny's letter was registered by the president's administration and was redirected to Ministry of Internal Affairs, the institution responsible for handling such matters.
The opposition figure had to travel to Barcelona, Spain for medical treatment on April 27 after sustaining an eye injury when was attacked with brilliant green, an antiseptic embrocation.
