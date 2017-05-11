Russian Blogger Gets 3.5 Years Suspended Sentence for Catching Pokemon in Church

YEKATERINBURG (Sputnik) — In August 2016, Sokolovsky posted a video on his YouTube channel, in which he was seen playing Pokemon Go during a service in one of Yekaterinburg churches and using obscene language stylized as church hymns.

Sokolovsky was found guilty of inciting animosity, offending religious feelings and illegally purchasing a pen containing a small hidden camera, something that would have to be licensed by the country's security service.

The blogger refused to admit his guilt and said that inciting hatred was not his purpose, and that the pen was not his.

The Kremlin would not be commenting on the verdict as it generally had no right to make any remarks on court decisions, according to spokesman Dmitry Peskov.