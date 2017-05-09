About 8 Mln Russians Took Part in 'Immortal Regiment' Marches Across Country

"Over 2,000 events were held in Russian cities in the framework of the 'Immortal Regiment' action. Some 7.8 million people joined the ranks of the 'Immortal Regiment' across the country," Volk said.
She pointed out that in 2016 the march was attended by 6.2 million citizens.
The record-high number of the march participants was registered in Moscow, with over 800,000 people participating in the event. Last year, about 500,000 people took part in the march in the country's capital.
