Register
18:45 GMT +309 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Final rehearsal of military parade marking 72nd anniversary of victory in Great Patriotic War

    Kremlin Explains Why Russian Jets Didn't Participate in Moscow Victory Parade

    © Sputnik/ Evgeniy Paulin
    Russia
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    2017 WWII Victory Day Celebrations (64)
    282240

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained why the 2017 Victory Day military parade in Moscow hadn't feature Russian warplanes as usually.

    Final rehearsal of military parade marking 72nd anniversary of victory in Great Patriotic War
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    2017 Victory Day Parade in Moscow (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Aerial displays were not part of the Victory Day parade in Moscow earlier on May 9. The Russian Defense Ministry said the air show over the Red Square had been cancelled due to unfavorable weather conditions in the Moscow region.

    According to Peskov, only the weather condition is to blame for the absence of military jets during the military parade in Moscow.

    He added that planes are not allowed to fly when the cloud coverage is lower than 500 meters, while on May 9, it was at 150 meters above the ground.

    "For the cancellation of flights [over the Red Square], there was no need for an order from the Supreme Commander-in-Chief [Vladimir Putin] or the Minister of Defense [Sergei Shoigu]: there are security conditions concerning meteorological conditions when military aviation cannot perform its tasks," the presidential press secretary said.

    BTR-82A armored personnel carriers, A Tor-M2 air defense systems based on the chassis of the DT-30 all-terrain tracked vehicle and a Pantsir-SA air defense systems based on the chassis of the DT-30 all-terrain tracked vehicle during the military parade in Moscow marking the 72nd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Klementiev
    Best of the Best: Military Hardware Showcased at Victory Day Parade in Moscow (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    The planes and helicopters that had been expected to participate in the Victory Parade on the Red Square returned to the airfields. At the time of the May 9 parade on the Red Square, it was cloudy and the weather was 3°C. Later in the day, it rained.

    A military parade to honor the 72nd anniversary of the Soviet Army's Victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945), involving over 10,000 troops and 114 units of military equipment took place earlier in the day.

    Topic:
    2017 WWII Victory Day Celebrations (64)

    Related:

    Troops, Military Hardware Perform Well at Victory Day Parade in Moscow
    Best of the Best: Military Hardware Showcased at Victory Day Parade in Moscow
    Victory Day Parade in Sevastopol Gathers Thousands of Participants, Spectators
    Crimean Simferopol Hosts Victory Day Military Parade for the First Time
    Female Cadets Reveal Their Preparation Routine Ahead of V-Day Parade (VIDEO)
    Russia Showcases New Arctic Tor and Pantsir Systems at Military Parade in Moscow
    Tags:
    2017 Moscow Victory Day Parade, Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, Sergei Shoigu, Moscow, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From the Red Square to Airbase in Syria: Russia Celebrates WII Victory Day
    From Red Square to Airbase in Syria: Russia Celebrates WWII Victory Day
    Rewriting History
    Victory Day: Fighting Attempts to Distort History
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok