Over 600,000 People Join 'Immortal Regiment' March in Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The "Immortal Regiment" is a patriotic initiative that commemorates WWII soldiers in marches held across Russia and other countries. The rally took place for the first time in 2012 in Russia's Tomsk and then has spread to other cities and countries across the world.
"In the [Russian] capital more than 600,000 people are taking part in the 'Immortal Regiment' march," the ministry's statement read.
According to the ministry, more people, carrying images of their ancestors, who participated in the World War II, are joining the march.
Some 24 million people across Russia took part in the event last year.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin attends Immortal Regiment march during Victory Day celebrations, marking 72nd anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, at Red Square in central Moscow© Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
- The Second World War commemoration event, dubbed "Immortal Regiment," took place in the center of Portugal’s capital city of Lisbon© Photo: Embassy of the Russian Federation in Portugal
- The Immortal Regiment march in Beirut. (Maximum available quality.)© Sputnik/ Michael Alaeddin
- The Immortal Regiment march in London, 2017© Sputnik/ Jenny McCall
- People carrying portraits of deceased relatives as they attend the Immortal Regiment march during the Victory Day celebrations at the Soviet War Memorial in Berlin, Germany© REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
