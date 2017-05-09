Register
18:44 GMT +309 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Graffiti with Marshal Georgy Zhukov on Moscow's Arbat Street

    'We Were Fighting to the Bitter End': Marshal Zhukov Recalls Battle of Moscow

    © Sputnik/ Segey Pyatakov
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 55150

    Ahead of the 72nd anniversary of the Soviet Victory over Nazi Germany, AST Publishers turned out a collection or war memoirs by leading Russian actors, musicians, journalists and military commanders. The book titled “Immortal Regiment. A True Story,” features, among other things, a 1966 interview by legendary Marshal Georgy Zhukov.

    March commemorating 75th anniversary of 1941 military parade on Red Square
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Kudenko
    Russian MoD Publishes One-of-a Kind WWII Archive Videos
    The interview Marshal Zhukov gave to the writer and poet Konstantin Simonov, was supposed to become part of a film dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Battle of Moscow, fought in 1941.

    However, the interview did not sit well with the censors who ordered the footage to be destroyed. Luckily, a copy of that interview was saved.

    “The Hitlerites didn’t expect such stiff resistance on our part, and the deeper they moved into our territory, the harder we fought. By the time the enemy approached Moscow we were fighting to the bitter end,” Zhukov said.

    He mentioned the heavy losses the Nazi invaders were suffering every day.

    During the Battle of Moscow the fields outside Moscow were littered with the bodies of dead German soldiers.

    “The number of tanks and warplanes they lost here simply boggles the mind! [Hitler] lost his very best fighters who were literally decimated by our forces,” Zhukov recalled.

    Zhukov explained the Germans’ failure to take Moscow by the Soviet Command’s timely knowledge of exactly when and where the enemy was going to launch its main attack.

    “When we determined that the Germans planned to advance on Volokolamsk, Istra and Klin, we fortified the approaches to these towns and established a strong line of defense, especially where it comes to artillery and anti-tank forces,” Zhukov noted.

    ZiS-3 guns
    © Wikipedia/ Bundesarchiv
    ZiS-3 Anti-Tank Gun: Quantity Has a Quality All Its Own, but Quantity AND Quality Are Even Better
    “When the battle began we bled the Germans white and forced them into a retreat. Their generals thought that the Soviet Army was too weakened now to defend the capital. They overestimated themselves by thinking they would make easy work of us, just like they had often done before. Their hopes were dashed as the German army was no longer strong enough to break through our defenses at this crucial stretch of the frontline,” Georgy Zhukov added.

    The Battle of Moscow, fought in the fall of 1941 and winter of 1942, was the first glorious chapter in World War II for the Soviet Union. On both sides, the Battle of Moscow involved over 3 million people, 22,000 guns and mortars, about 2,000 tanks, and 2,000 warplanes.

    The Soviet Army offered stiff resistance to dilute the German offensive, undermine enemy morale, and create all prerequisites for a decisive counteroffensive.

    The Battle of Moscow dashed Adolf Hitler’s blitzkrieg aspirations and was the first major debacle the theretofore invincible Wehrmacht suffered in WWII.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    BATTLE OF MOSCOW STAGED IN ANNIVERSARY GALA
    PUTIN VISITS TRAINING FIELD WHERE BATTLE OF MOSCOW WILL BE STAGED
    Tags:
    memoirs, Battle of Moscow, interview, censorship, book, AST Publishers, Soviet Armed Forces, Wehrmacht, Konstantin Simonov, Georgy Zhukov, Adolf Hitler, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From the Red Square to Airbase in Syria: Russia Celebrates WII Victory Day
    From Red Square to Airbase in Syria: Russia Celebrates WWII Victory Day
    Rewriting History
    Victory Day: Fighting Attempts to Distort History
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok