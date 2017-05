MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Salyukov noted that such a positive result was achieved by long-lasting preparations of all the participants of the parade, including the Defense Ministry’s leadership, in particular, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

"The parade units marched well, the [military] equipment went well, almost without reprimands," Salyukov told reporters.

Salyukov also congratulated the WWII veterans on the Victory Day.

Countries throughout the world are holding events and marches to commemorate the victims of World Word II and celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the capitulation of Nazi Germany.