© Sputnik/ Grigory Sisoev No Force Will Ever Enslave Russian People - Putin at Victory Day Parade

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The ceremony took place on the Victory Day, celebrated in Russia on May 9 to mark the Victory over Nazi Germany in World War II at the Alexander Garden (Aleksandrovsky Sad) near the Kremlin walls.

After a minute of silence the national anthem was played.

The ceremony was also attended by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Kremlin Chief of Staff Anton Vaino, President of the Constitutional Court Valery Zorkin, and parliamentary speakers Valentina Matvienko and Vyacheslav Volodin, as well as Moldova's President Igor Dodon.