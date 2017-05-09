Aviation Not to Participate in Moscow V-Day Parade Amid Poor Weather - MoD

"Due to unfavorable weather conditions in the Moscow region, a decision was made to cancel the participation of aviation in the Victory Parade on the Red Square. The planes and helicopters that were expected to participate in the Victory Parade on Red Square will return to the airfields," the ministry said in a statement.
A military parade to honor the 72nd anniversary of the Victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War, involving over 10,000 troops, 72 aircraft and 114 units of military equipment, has begun in Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
