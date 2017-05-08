Syria Vets: Russia to Showcase War-Hardened Pilots During V-Day Parade in Moscow

© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev Over 70 Aircraft to Participate in WWII Victory Day Parade in Moscow – Commander

“What makes this year so special is that virtually each and every pilot who will take part in the May 9 flyby in Moscow has fought in Syria, is highly decorated and will showcase skills that will make many countries salivate,” Bondarev said in an interview with Rossia 24 TV.

He added that all the participants of the Victory Day parade will be awarded special Victory Day medals.

“There will be something worth watching during tomorrow’s parade. We’ve got to showcase our very best achievements, all the good things we have,” the General emphasized.

Military aircraft back from Syria, flying over Moscow, was one of the most impressive moments of last year’s Victory Day parade on Red Square.

The 2017 Victory Day Parade in Moscow will take place on Red Square on May 9, 2017 to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945.

Similar V-Day military parades are traditionally held in 26 other major cities across Russia.

