Register
22:29 GMT +306 May 2017
Live
    Search
    March of Immortal Regiment Moscow regional patriotic public organization on Red Square

    How the Immortal Regiment Unites Post-Soviet Space, and Who's Trying to Stop It

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
    Russia
    Get short URL
    127060

    According to recent polling, 40% of Russians plan to participate in the Immortal Regiment campaign commemorating Soviet soldiers who fought in the Second World War. 96% approve the campaign. Russian political scientist Bogdan Bespalko explains the significance of the grassroots initiative, and who in the post-Soviet space is trying to stop it.

    According to recent polling by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM), 40% of Russians plan to take part in the Immortal Regiment ceremony on Victory Day, celebrated on May 9 in Russia and across most of the post-Soviet space. 95% of those polled know about the campaign, and among those 96% approve its aims. 

    V-Day Parade Night Rehearsal
    Youtube / Sputnik
    Adding Finishing Touches: Last Evening Rehearsal Before the Grand V-Day Parade in Moscow
    With the Immortal Regiment emerging as a grassroots initiative in 2014, the Russian government has taken great care not to turn it into an officially sponsored campaign. On Friday, for instance, Russia's Izvestia newspaper reported that the Kremlin has prohibited governors from obliging public sector workers to attend Immortal Regiment events.

    But across the Eurasian Economic Union and elsewhere in the former Soviet space things are less clear. Tajikistan, for instance, has prohibited the action, saying that it is against the rules of Islam. However, Russian Islamic leaders have contested the claim. Furthermore, Russia's Northern Caucasus region, home to a Muslim-majorities, expects over 600,000 people to turn out for the commemorative action this year.

    Speaking to independent Russian online newspaper Svobodnaya Pressa, political scientist and historian Bogdan Bezpalko, who serves as a member of the Russian Presidential Council on Interethnic Relations, explained why most Russians, and many people across the former Soviet space, support the Immortal Regiment initiative, and why the national elites in some countries oppose it.

    As far as Russia is concerned, the expert noted that it was obvious that "for the overwhelming majority of Russian citizens, May 9 remains one of the most important holidays, which they celebrate sincerely, emotionally, with tears in their eyes. This holiday unites the most diverse layers of society. And there is nothing surprising here, given the huge sacrifices by the Soviet and especially the Russian people during the Great Patriotic War, which continue to live on in the memory of new generations."

    "As far as the post-Soviet space is concerned, here the situation is more complicated," Bezpalko said. "The elites of almost every republic of the former USSR are trying to destroy our common historical memory, or at least significantly alter it. The memory of the Great Patriotic War, the holiday of May 9, is precisely that factor reminding us of our past unity."

    WWII Full-Scale War Machine Replicas Built by Russian Enthusiast
    © Sputnik/ Alexandr Kryazhev
    WWII Full-Scale War Machine Replicas Built by Russian Enthusiast
    12
    "At the same time, Victory Day is such a powerful holiday that even without being mentioned in the media, people remember it, and prepare long ahead of time. This holiday has tremendous inertia – in the good sense of the word. Many people who did not live in the USSR, nevertheless feel its vastness and its greatness. For this reason, local elites in the post-Soviet space understand that it is not possible to eradicate [the holiday] quickly. They come up with a variety of pretexts to push it aside, to divert people's attention."

    The Ukrainian case is a perfect case study, Bezpalko explained. It's telling, he noted, "that the opening of Eurovision this year, as if by chance, will be held in Kiev on May 9." 

    And public attitudes toward Victory Day are not homogenous in the post-Soviet space outside Russia, either, the commentator noted. "In the Baltic countries, war has effectively been declared on May 9. The countries' pro-Western elites strive to erase it from peoples' memory – to present these events exclusively as a 'struggle of the Baltic peoples against Soviet occupation'. These countries have marches of SS veterans, something the West closes its eyes to, and this only contributes to the destruction of our common historical memory."

    In the case of Ukraine, Bezpalko emphasized that "the effort to displace May 9 has taken a dramatic form only in recent years. As we know, they now celebrate the so-called 'Day of Reconciliation' on May 8, something protested by many Ukrainians." Furthermore, authorities are actively working to displace the memory of the heroism of Ukrainians in the Red Army in favor of groups that actively collaborated with the Nazis. 

    Bezpalko lamented that while it is true that for now, most Ukrainians still see May 9 positively, if current trends imposed by authorities continue, "the next generation can view this holiday, and the memory of the war, very differently."

    Woman weeping on the ruins of her native village burnt by the Nazis in the Second World War
    © Sputnik/ Oleg Knorring
    Russia Declassifies Secret Report on Horrifying Nazi Crimes in Wartime Ukraine
    The commentator noted that even in countries friendly to Russia, such as Belarus and Kazakhstan, as well as some Central Asian republics, national elites are trying to shape the narrative on the Great Patriotic War in their own way. "To sum up, it can be said that Russia remains the main holder of historical memory of the Great Patriotic War, since in other post-Soviet republics, ethnocratic states are being created, where the history of the Soviet period [including the Second World War] is being presented from a very different angle."

    In any case, Bezpalko emphasized that as far as Russia was concerned, there is no danger of the Immortal Regiment being forgotten, or turned into any kind of formal, bureaucratic affair. "This idea received such widespread support because it's something that affects almost all of us very deeply: the memory of our ancestors who defended their homeland…And so long as the memory of the heroes in our families lives on, the Immortal regiment will truly remain a people's action."

    Related:

    'Immortal Regiment' March Takes Place in Japan for 1st Time
    'Immortal Regiment' Marches Honoring Victory Day Kicking Off Across US
    'Immortal Regiment' March to Take Place in Vienna, Innsbruck on May 9
    Up to 3,000 People to Participate in 'Immortal Regiment' March in Belgrade
    Stockholm to Host 'Immortal Regiment' March on Sunday
    Five Czech Cities to Host Immortal Regiment Rallies Honoring Victory Over Nazism
    Madrid to Host 'Immortal Regiment' WWII Commemoration Event on Sunday
    Vietnam Embraces Russian 'Immortal Regiment' Rally to Celebrate Victory Day
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Home of Russian Alligators: The Place Where Ka-52 Attack Helicopters Are Built
    Home of Russian Alligators: The Place Where Ka-52 Attack Helicopters Are Built
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok