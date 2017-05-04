Russia Made No Decision on Oil Output Cut Deal Extension Yet - Kremlin

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russia has not yet made any decision to extend the Vienna agreement to cut oil production for the second half of 2017, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"No, no decisions have been made. If the position will be formulated, we will inform you," Peskov told reporters.

In November 2016, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) member states reached an agreement to cut oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day in the first half of 2017 to boost global oil prices.

The OPEC agreement was supported by 11 non-OPEC states, which joined the deal by promising to jointly reduce oil output by 558,000 barrels per day. Russia pledged to cut production by 300,000 barrels daily. The OPEC has already implemented its commitment while non-cartel countries have implemented over half of the agreed upon cuts.

