Russian Opposition Figure Navalny to Appeal Upheld Embezzlement Verdict in ECHR

Earlier in the day, the Kirov region court upheld the five-year suspended sentence of Navalny over embezzlement of funds from the state-run KirovLes company.
"We will once again appeal this sentence in the European Court of Human Rights, as neither the Leninsky court of Kirov nor the Kirov regional court has enforced its [ECHR's] decision. According to the decision of the ECHR, the court had to acquit the defendant or drop criminal charges," Kobzev said.
On February 8, a court in Kirov found Navalny guilty of participating in a scheme to embezzle 16 million rubles ($270,000) from a timber firm KirovLes while working as an aide to the Kirov Region governor in 2009. He was handed a five-year suspended sentence and a fine of 500,000 rubles ($8,450). A second defendant in the case, Petr Ofitserov was handed a four-year suspended sentence with the same fine.
On February 17, Navalny's lawyer Vadim Kobzev said that his client had appealed the five-year suspended sentence.
The Supreme Court overturned the conviction after the ECHR said that Navalny's rights were violated during the trial. A re-trial was then scheduled, which found him guilty.
