Russia to Showcase 240 Pieces of Military Equipment at IDEF'17 - Rosoboronexport

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport will organize a joint Russian display at the International Defense Industry Fair, IDEF'17, which will be held in Istanbul on May 9-12 and will showcase 240 pieces of Russian military equipment, Rosoboronexport said Wednesday.

"The joint Russian display at IDEF’17 attended by Rosoboronexport and JSC Concern 'Almaz Antey' will showcase a total of 240 pieces of military equipment. Rosoboronexport’s Stand 521 located in Exhibition Hall 5 will provide information on 200 pieces of various military equipment," the press release said.

According to Rosoboronexport, Russia's armored vehicle protection assets, including the Arena-E active protection system, Kornet-E antitank missile system and various Kalashnikov rifles will pose interest for the Turkish Land Forces.

"Military-technical cooperation between Russia and Turkey has now acquired a positive trend. Rosoboronexport has actively advised its Turkish partners on the supplies of military equipment since late 2016. The Turkish Ministry of National Defense is interested in a wide range of military equipment, in particular, various Russian air defense systems. We are also discussing a number of technical partnership projects envisaging joint development and production of advanced weapons," Vladimir Goncharov, Rosoboronexport's Marketing Department head, said as quoted in the press release.

Rosoboronexport also plans to organize an extensive business program on the sidelines of the IDEF'17, including meetings with representatives of the Turkish government, the armed forces and business community, as well as with officials from some Middle Eastern countries. Russia’s official delegation is headed by Mikhail Petukhov, Deputy Director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC).

