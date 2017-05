–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Average oil production in April has decreased by 258,600 barrels per day (bpd) in Russia and constituted 300,790 bpd as of May 1, the Russian Energy Ministry said Wednesday.

"The average decline in production in April was 258,600 barrels per day. This level implies a decrease of 58,600 barrels faster than the original plan," a ministry official told reporters.

She said the output decrease totaled 300,790 bpd against an October threshold.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!