Russia's Gazprom Neft Wins Two Far North Field Development Licenses

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's Gazprom Neft oil company said Tuesday it has won the right to develop two fields in the Far North Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area previously licensed to Gazprom.

"The license for the right to mineral resource use of the Tazovsky site is valid until 2025, the Severo-Samburgskoye until 2027," Gazprom Neft said.

Tazovsky, 310 miles northeast of the autonomous area's administrative center of Salekhard, is estimated to contain 72 million metric tonnes of oil and 183.3 billion cubic meters of free gas.

Severo-Samburgskoye, 62 miles north of the area's second-largest city of Novy Urengoy, is estimated to have 90.5 million metric tonnes of extractable resources.