Anti-Poaching Caviar Labeling Could Appear in Russia in 2018 - Fishery Agency

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — Black and red caviar labeling could appear in Russia next year to tackle poaching, Russian Federal Agency for Fishery (Rosrybolovstvo) Ilya Shestakov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"I think it could work in 2018," Shestakov said.

He noted that Rosrybolovstvo has insufficient time to introduce the labeling mechanism in 2017 "because we must first determine the legal volume of black caviar produced in aquaculture enterprises."

Shestakov answered in the affirmative when asked whether Russia could introduce red and black caviar labels independently if other Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states declined to support the idea.

"It is just that the turnover of products coming from the EAEU will be illegal. Accordingly, there will simply no such products on the territory of Russia," he said.