Register
10:52 GMT +302 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Tunguska antiaircraft gun / surface-to-air missile system

    Why Russia's Tunguska Missile-and-Gun System is Second to None

    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 9210

    The Tunguska anti-aircraft missile and gun system currently in service with the Russian Armed Forces, is one of the fastest-firing weapons around. Its dual 30 mm cannons boast a combined rate of fire of 5,000 rounds per minute or an impressive 85 each second.

    The Tunguska M-1 tracked self-propelled antiaircraft weapon armed with a surface-to-air gun and missile system, is designed to provide day and night and all-weather protection for infantry and tank regiments against low-flying aircraft, helicopters, and cruise missiles.

    Moreover, it can do all this while on the move!

    All targets

    The Tunguska’s dual 2A38 30 mm cannons have a muzzle velocity of 960 meters per second. Bursts of between 83 and 250 rounds are fired depending on the target type, with an engagement range between 0.2 and 4.0 kilometers and to an altitude of about 3 kilometers.

    Triumf S-400 anti air missile systems
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev
    S-400 Air Defense System Enters Combat Duty in Russia's Northwest – Navy
    The Tunguska can fire its cannons in two primary modes of operation, radar and optical. The height of defeat for its guns is up to 2 kilometers and for missiles – 3.5 kilometers.

    The onboard radar can spot targets up to 25 kilometers away.

    Even though it was primarily designed as an anti-aircraft weapon, the Tunguska is equally deadly against ground targets with its lightning-fire dual cannons leaving the enemy no chance of survival.

    Guaranteed destruction

    The Tunguska uses the improved 9M311-M1 two-stage guided missile, which has an increased range of up to 10 kilometers and an altitude of maximum 3.5 kilometers and a speed of 900 meters a second.

    Guidance is performed by the target tracking radar, it constantly relays target range, elevation and bearing to the fire-control computer, and on the basis of this data the computer generates the laying commands for the guns or the trajectory corrections for the missiles

    The 9М311 can also shoot down low-flying targets. Military experts say that with Tunguska systems in place during the recent US cruise missile attack in Syria, the airbase would have remained intact.

    All-weather, all-terrain

    All this impressive arsenal is mounted on a 2S6 combat vehicle with six road wheels with hydro-pneumatic suspension on each side.

    It has a cruising range of 500 kilometers, a maximum speed of 65 kilometers per hour and can function at a relative humidity of 98 per cent at temperatures of 50 degrees below zero to 65 degrees above, making it an ideal choice for countries like India.

    Rocket launch by the Pantsir-S surface-to-air missile system during an exercise (air defense conference) of the Air Defense soldiers. Ashuluk firing ground, Astrakhan region
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Fomichev
    Russian Pantsir Systems 'the Most Efficient Means' to Beat US-Made Tomahawks
    The 2S6 combat vehicle is able to climb up to 35 degrees, cross slopes of 25 degrees, handle 2-meter-dide ditches and ford water barriers of up to 1 meter deep.

    The vehicle is also protected against the effects of nuclear, biological and chemical weapons.

    A mobile reconnaissance and control center coordinates the activities of several Tunguska M-1 systems providing their crews with the coordinates of low-flying jet-engine targets, such as cruise missiles. The moment cruise missiles enter the system’s active zone of defense, they are destroyed by cannon fire.

    Even though the Tunguska has been around for decades now, it still remains a formidable element of Russian air defense. And with pretty good reason too, given its ability to engage aerial targets while on the move and across very rugged terrain to boot. 

    Indeed, moving at 60 kilometers an hour away from hard roads while simultaneously keeping the enemy in its crosshairs is something no other system of this kind can boast.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    S-400, Pantsir Air Defense Systems Protect Russian Air Group in Syria 24/7
    S-400 Air Defense System Enters Combat Duty in Russia's Northwest – Navy
    Tags:
    cannons, surface-to-air missiles, all-weather, antiaircraft system, Tomahawk, Tunguska M-1, Russian Armed Forces, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Auto Race Fit for a President: Russian F1 Grand Prix in Sochi
    Auto Race Fit for a President: Formula One Russian Grand Prix in Sochi
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok