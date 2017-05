MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Cabinet ordered ministers on Tuesday to draft legislation to increase the minimum wage to the level of a living wage by May 20, according to a decision published on the government website.

"Prepare a draft federal law to raise the minimum wage to the minimal subsistence level of the working population and submit it to the Russian Government," the order states, naming May 20 as the deadline.

Russian Minister of Labor and Social Protection Maxim Topilin, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin are tasked with drafting the minimum wage law.