Russian Medics Successfully Developing 'Alternative to Traditional Antibiotics'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian specialists are developing new antimicrobial drugs which have shown good preclinical results, Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova said on Friday.

"Currently we are working out a strategy on combatting antimicrobial resistance and have the leading positions in this field… We have received very good preclinical research results. If they are confirmed by clinical examination, we will be one of the first who applied purely distinct method of combating antimicrobial resistance," Skvortsova said in an interview with RT broadcaster.

The health minister stressed that the development of innovative medicine is currently considered to be an important field in Russian medicine.

"Our leading laboratories are developing a new class of drugs which will be an alternative to traditional antibiotics," Skvortsova told the broadcaster.

She also noted that the new medicine acts in such a way that prevents the development of antimicrobial resistance altogether, something that has never been seen before.