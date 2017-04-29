Russian Medics Successfully Developing 'Alternative to Traditional Antibiotics'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian specialists are developing new antimicrobial drugs which have shown good preclinical results, Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova said on Friday.
The health minister stressed that the development of innovative medicine is currently considered to be an important field in Russian medicine.
"Our leading laboratories are developing a new class of drugs which will be an alternative to traditional antibiotics," Skvortsova told the broadcaster.
She also noted that the new medicine acts in such a way that prevents the development of antimicrobial resistance altogether, something that has never been seen before.
