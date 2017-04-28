Russia to Modernize D-10 Parachute for Ratnik Uniform Kit in 2018

© Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov Russia Modernizes 10 Types of Small Arms for Ratnik Combat System

ULYANOVSK (Sputnik)The D-10 parachute for the Russian Ratnik infantry combat gear will be modernized in 2018, Col. Gen. Andrei Serdyukov, the commander of the Russian Airborne Forces, said Friday.

"In 2018, we plan to carry out research and development to modernize the D-10 airborne parachute system and a reserve parachute for landing of personnel in the Ratnik infantry combat gear," Serdyukov said in Ulyanovsk.

According to Serdyukov, by 2018 the research and development work to create a line of multipurpose platforms and parachute-cargo systems for landing weapons, military equipment and cargo with a weight from 0.5 to 18 tonnes, will be complete.

Ratnik, referred to as a system designed for a "soldier of the future," includes 59 pieces of equipment, comprising firearms, body armor, optical, communication and navigation devices, as well as life support and power supply systems.

The infantry combat system, protecting nearly 90 percent of the soldier’s body, is designed to improve Russian Armed Forces combat capabilities and connectivity.

