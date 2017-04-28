Russia Cuts 300,000 Bpd of Oil Output as Part of Vienna Agreement - Minister

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russia has cut production of around 300,000 barrels per day of oil as part of an agreement with major producers to shore up global prices, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Friday.

"As of yesterday, it was about 298,000 barrels [per day]," Novak told reporters.

