Rostec Plans to Boost Private Investor Share in Kalashnikov Concern to 75%

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia’s umbrella industrial organization, Rostec, will boost the private investment share in the Kalashnikov Concern arms manufacturer to 75 percent, its chief said Thursday.

"Private investors initially held a 49-percent share, but we have agreed to increase their share to 75 percent," Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking at an annual report presentation, Chemezov said the state-run high-tech giant would keep 25 percent of shares plus one to retain "general control" over arms production.

Kalashnikov Concern was created in 2013 in a merger of two Soviet-era plants – Izhmash and Izhevsk Mechanical Plant – becoming Russia’s largest producer of rifles and other weaponry. The firm sells civilian firearms and combat weapons in over 25 countries, including in Europe, Africa and Asia.