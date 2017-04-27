Justice Ministry Adds Khodorkovsky's Open Russia to Undesirable Foreign NGO List

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Justice Ministry has included on Thursday the Open Russia organization, founded by former Yukos owner Mikhail Khodorkovsky, to its list of foreign companies whose activity is undesirable in Russia.

"The Russian Justice Ministry … has included OR (Otkrytaya Rossia) [‘Open Russia’] (The United Kingdom); Institute of Modern Russia, Inc … (the United States); Open Russia Civic Movement, Open Russia … (the United Kingdom) to the list of foreign and international non-governmental agencies the activity of which is found to be undesirable in Russia," the statement read.

On Wednesday, Russian prosecutors banned the organization, stressing that its activities were aimed at igniting protests and destabilizing the internal situation in the country.

"Their activities are aimed at instigating protests and destabilizing the internal political situation, which poses a threat to the foundations of the constitutional system of the Russian Federation and the country's security," official representative of the Supervisory Department Alexander Kurennoi said.