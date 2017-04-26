Russian Prosecutor General Urges Blocking of Nationalist Websites Out of Court

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia’s telecommunications watchdog Roskomnadzor should be able to block extreme racist and nationalist websites that justify terrorism without court orders, Russian Prosecutor General Yury Chayka said Wednesday.

"Currently, materials espousing ethnic strife and promoting terrorism are blocked only at the request of Roskomnadzor and by court order. We think that they should also be included in the list of sites that can be blocked out of court," Chayka told the Federation Council.

Roskomnadzor can block websites promoting drug use, suicides, public disorder and child pornography in accordance with current laws.

The call came a day after a Moscow court sentenced far-right nationalist figure Dmitry Demushkin to 2.5 years in jail over publishing extremist images on the web. The year-long trial dealt with two images, published by Demushkin three years ago, that were deemed to sow ethnic strife.