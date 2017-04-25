Russia Banned Over 450 Fund-Raising Sites for Syria Illegal Armed Groups in 2016

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Over 450 websites established to raise money for illegal armed groups operating in Syria were blocked in Russia in 2016 at the prosecutors' requests, Russian Prosecutor General Yury Chayka said in a report obtained by Sputnik.

"Over 450 web pages created to raise money for illegal armed groups in Syria were blocked," the report said.

According to the document, prosecutors prepared 188 requests, blocked 1,188 websites in accordance with Russia's telecommunications watchdog Roskomnadzor, and removed illegal content from 18,430 websites in 2016, compared to the 133 requests prepared, 644 sites blocked, and 3,619 sites from which content was removed in the previous year.

The prosecutor's office demanded that the numerous websites operated by such terrorist groups as Islamic State (IS), Imarat Kavkaz (Caucasus Emirate), outlawed in Russia, and Kavkaz Center extremist website be blocked. At least four criminal proceedings were launched over spreading calls for extremist and terrorist activities online.

In 2016, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office prepared a draft bill to make amendments to the Federal Law on Information, Information Technologies and Information Protection in order to improve the legislation in the sphere of combating extremism.

